Staff with the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office helped officers with the Guam Police Department take a suspicious man into custody on Wednesday.

Joshua R. Calvert, 26, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a controlled substance within a drug free zone, resisting arrest, loitering, smoking within a bus stop, criminal trespassing, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of a man loitering and smoking at a bus stop along Chalan Macajna and Francisco Reyes Avenue in Agana Heights midday Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Authorities chased the suspect who fled on foot.

Several of the mayor’s staff assisted police in capturing the suspect.

Investigators have not detailed what type of drugs were found at the time of the arrest.