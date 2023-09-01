A man was found with methamphetamine while he was waiting to pick up his kids from school, according to police.

On Monday morning, officers with the Guam Police Department conducted an investigation regarding a woman yelling for help at a Dededo residence. Their investigation led them to Jerson Arongaw, 37, who was located in the driver's seat of a blue Toyota Camry parked at Astumbo Elementary School, a magistrate's complaint stated.

“The defendant admitted that the residence where police initially responded was his residence, but had denied that anyone was yelling for help,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with Arongaw, officers allegedly saw a cut straw that was heat-sealed on the other end in the center cupholder of his vehicle. The complaint stated that police, “based on their training and experience in drug-related investigations,” identified the item as a “scooping tool” used for meth.

Officers also found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue in the center console of the vehicle. The substance was tested and yielded a presumptive positive result for the drug, according to police.

“The report indicates that the defendant admitted to owning the drugs and that he was at the school to pick up two of his children,” the complaint stated. An officer noted in his report that Arongaw's vehicle was parked within 20 feet of the school.

Arongaw was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance within a drug-free school zone, each as a third-degree felony.