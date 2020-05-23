A man who was pulled over by Guam Police Department officers for running a red light and speeding along Route 1 in Tamuning early Wednesday morning was allegedly caught with drugs, according to court documents.

Rennell Garcia Villanueva, 31, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was seen running a red light and driving at a speed of more than 55 mph before officers pulled him over.

During a search of the car, officers found a small plastic bag with white crystalline material that tested positive for ecstasy, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities he smoked meth before driving, court documents state.