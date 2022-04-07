A man who was stopped by police after being accused of speeding 72 miles per hour in Hagåtña on Tuesday was arrested after authorities found drugs.

Aaron G. Palacios, 22, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and reckless driving and disorderly conduct as petty misdemeanors.

According to court documents, officers were conducting traffic enforcement along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive when the suspect was stopped.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine along with a small plastic bag with the drug, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he owned the drugs, adding that he did not see the officers at first because he was on his phone.

Court documents state the suspect had also been pulled over by police last September after he failed to stop at a stop sign in Mangilao. Authorities then searched the suspect’s car and found a glass pipe and a clear plastic bag with meth, documents state.

Police noted that same month that the suspect allegedly got into an argument in Talo’fo’fo’ with multiple people known to him and punched a door repeatedly, causing damage.