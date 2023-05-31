A man allegedly strangled and punched a woman at least 10 times after he accused her of infidelity.

On May 22, a woman filed a complaint at the Guam Police Department's Dededo Precinct and accused Paco Bermudes of being "very abusive to her," according to a magistrate's complaint filed Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman told police she had been dating Bermudes for almost a year and explained on May 18 "she was putting on her shoes when the defendant started yelling at her, accusing her of having other boyfriends that she was leaving to go have sex with," the complaint stated.

The woman said Bermudes then grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, making it difficult for her to breathe.

"The report also states that the victim told police that the defendant struck her face and body at least 10 times with his fists, causing pain," the complaint stated, adding that an officer observed multiple injuries on the woman that were consistent with what she reported.

Bermudes was charged with strangulation and family violence as felonies. He faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

He has two felony convictions from 2020 and 2018 for charges that include criminal mischief and family violence, and also has an active felony family violence case from 2019.

Bermudes on Monday appeared in the Judiciary of Guam for the court's first set of magistrate's hearings since Typhoon Mawar. He was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.