A man wanted by police in Hawaii faces criminal charges on Guam after officers pulled him over for a defective brake light in Sinajana on Monday and found drugs.

Frederico Santos Manglona Jr., 48, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

According to court documents, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the suspect’s car.

During a search, authorities found four baggies with methamphetamine, marijuana, and $3,300 in cash, documents state.

Police also noted the suspect has outstanding warrants of arrest in Hawaii and possibly on Guam, documents state.