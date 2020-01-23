Police: Man with toy gun pointed it at family in car

Frank Iowanes Lagosones was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of pointing a gun at a man and his family while they were in their car.

The incident caught on a cell phone camera was widely circulated on social media.

Lagosones was seen standing in the middle of West Santa Barbara Avenue in Dededo waiving what appeared to be a handgun in the air and falling to the ground, then getting back up and pointing the gun at a vehicle.

The driver of that car was with his family and told police he feared for their lives. The man was able to drive away and directed traffic, including a school bus away from the areas as his wife contacted police.

When confronted by officers who arrived on the scene, Lagosones allegedly ignored the officer's orders and attempted to hide the gun behind his back. Court documents state police drew their weapons and used their vehicles as shields as they ordered Lagosones to drop the weapon, court documents state.

Eventually he complied, dropped the gun, and dropped to his knees telling police he did not have a gun.

When police secured Lagonsones in handcuffs they smelled alcohol and noticed his speech was slurred. Police then discovered the weapon was actually a toy gun.

Lagosones was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, harassment as a petty misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.