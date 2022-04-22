Several pouches of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with meth residue, a weight scale, a Ruger .380-caliber handgun and $747 in cash were found on a man who allegedly led Guam police on a chase from Piti to Sinajana on Tuesday.

Manny Sablan Merciano Jr., 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a valid firearm ID card as a third-degree felony, and eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and reckless driving, each as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police attempted to stop the driver of a motorcycle that was seen speeding along Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, in Piti.

The suspect refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase toward Asan, then Agana Heights, and eventually to Sinajana where he crashed off the side of the road, documents state.

He then fled on foot into a jungle area before officers used a taser and took him into custody, documents state.

Man, 37, tells police 'ice' use started at 15

In a separate case filed in local court, police arrested a suspect the same day on drug charges following a traffic stop in Inalåhan.

Anthony Vincent Matagolai, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

Authorities learned the suspect had active warrants from 2020 and 2021 criminal cases.

When police officers asked Matagolai to step out of his car, the suspect allegedly said, according to court documents: “I am, but I’m going to light my cigarette first.”

The suspect yelled profanities while being taken into custody, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the drugs, adding that he had been using meth or "ice" since he was 15 and that he would smoke two grams a day.