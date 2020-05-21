An Agat man was placed under arrest after being accused of being in possession of methamphetamine.

Ryan Anthony Castro Sablan, 32, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday police were called to a residence in Agat to a complaint of a man smoking "crack" from a glass pipe in his makeshift tent.

The man, later identified as Sablan, told police he was not doing anything illegal because he was smoking "ice" inside his own house, document state.

He then had the officers go inside his tent and allegedly showed them a glass pipe with meth residue.

As officers placed him under arrest for drug possession, the suspect said, "It's OK because I'm doing it inside my house," documents state.

Police collected the drugs as evidence. Sablan also asked police if he could smoke the residue, "because it was worth about $5," documents state.