A mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Iesha Nichelle Copeland, 28, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, family violence, and child abuse.

An autopsy performed over the weekend ruled the child’s death a homicide.

Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section and special agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Section interviewed Copeland prior to the arrest.

Investigators learned Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter at a residence located outside of the military installation.

Ignacio said she was the lone suspect in the case.

“We need to make sure she was mentally treated because of the suicidal tendency,” said Ignacio during a press conference held at the GPD Headquarters in Tiyan on Thursday afternoon. “She is fairly new to Guam and just arrived in March of this year.”

Copeland, a Navy sailor assigned to the submarine repair ship USS Emory S. Land, is being held at the Department of Corrections jail.

On May 22, police responded to the Two Lovers Point where Copeland was found on the ledge of the 400-foot cliff. Police said Copeland used a harness to strap her daughter to her and threatened to jump.

GPD crisis negotiators were able to get Copeland to hand the girl over. Ignacio said the child was already lifeless and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Several hours had passed before authorities got Copeland to safety.

Copeland was taken to Naval Hospital Guam before being transferred to Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness to be assessed.