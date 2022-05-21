Police: Motorcyclist led officers on chase, fled on foot in Dededo

A motorcyclist and his passenger were arrested Friday after a chase that ended in a neighborhood just off Route 3 in NCS, Dededo.

Witnesses captured video of police chasing the suspect off the road at a construction area around 11 a.m.

The suspect and his passenger were seen in the video getting off the bike and running toward a jungle area.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said the chase started after the suspect was seen driving recklessly. The suspect allegedly refused to stop for officers.

After the driver drove off the road, police then chased the suspects on foot before catching up with them and taking them into custody.

Ignacio said GPD's public information officer will be providing more details about the arrests.