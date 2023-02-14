The identities of the first two traffic fatalities of 2023 were confirmed by the Guam Police Department.

On Monday, following a week where two men were reported to have died as a result of a traffic collision, GPD was able to find family members of the victims and issued releases identifying them.

The first was Venix Fiden, a man from Yigo, who was taken to the hospital Feb. 7 after a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a garbage truck on Route 15 before the Hawaiian Rock complex in Mangilao, GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella stated in a press release.

Fiden was the driver of the Pathfinder who was later pronounced deceased by an attending physician at Guam Regional Medical City.

“It was reported that the operator of the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound when it collided with Autocar Expeditor trash truck that was traveling southbound,” according to Savella.

Photos of the accident after the collision showed the Pathfinder with severe damage to its front, blocking one lane of traffic while a Lagu Sanitation garbage truck was in the grass on the side of the road.

Pedestrian death

The second traffic fatality of the year occurred Sunday. Patrol officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Chalan San Antonio.

The man, Martin Perez Ruiz, of Tamuning, was struck by a Honda Ridgeline traveling on the middle eastbound lane of Route 1, approaching the corner of Route 1 and the ITC building, while Ruiz was crossing from north to south on the pedestrian crosswalk.

“The vehicle came to a controlled stop on the outer eastbound lane just past the pedestrian crosswalk on the east side of the intersection,” Savella stated.

When The Guam Daily Post arrived on scene, police officers were seen conducting their investigation, including taking photos of the Ridgeline with severe damage to its front hood.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at Guam Memorial Hospital after being given CPR during transport.

As investigations into the first two fatal crashes remain open with follow-ups to be conducted, GPD encouraged residents to drive safely, stay within the speed limit, and leave earlier to avoid traffic delays.