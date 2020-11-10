Police: Need info on missing man

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in its search for a 27-year-old man whose family reported him missing.

On Sunday, a missing persons complaint was filed by Michael Jose Castro's mom, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.

Castro was last seen Oct. 29 driving a beige 2013 Lexus with license plate No. BR 2703, Tapao stated.

If anyone has any information on Castro's whereabouts, they are asked to call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.