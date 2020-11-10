Police: Need info on missing man

HELP: Police are asking for the community's help as they search for 27-year-old Michael Jose Castro who was reported missing by his family. Photo courtesy Guam Police Department and family.

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in its search for a 27-year-old man whose family reported him missing.

On Sunday, a missing persons complaint was filed by Michael Jose Castro's mom, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated. 

Castro was last seen Oct. 29 driving a beige 2013 Lexus with license plate No. BR 2703, Tapao stated.

If anyone has any information on Castro's whereabouts, they are asked to call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

