Police: Not a kidnapping attempt

A case reported in Agana Heights last month in which a teenage jogger told police she was nearly kidnapped turned out to be untrue.

The incident was reported March 25, allegedly along Francisco Javier Avenue, prompting neighborhoods to be on alert.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division re-interviewed the teen girl who later admitted that a kidnapping attempt did not occur.

Investigators, however, were able to determine that other crimes were committed, according to Guam police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. The nature of the crimes was not specified.

The investigation led to authorities taking a 14-year-old into custody on suspicion of various crimes. The teen is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.

Police have neither released additional information about the case nor confirmed the connection between the teen taken into custody and the victim who reported the false kidnapping.

Savella said the investigation is ongoing.