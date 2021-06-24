An officer from the Chuuk State Police is one of two suspects recently arrested in the beheading of a man who was attacked with a machete in front of his wife and children in the state.

Chuuk State Police recently arrested police officer Berky Enet and the second suspect, Kotup Ludwig, who is one the victim’s relatives, reported Bill Jaynes, editor of The Kaselehlie Press, in the publication's June 23 edition.

The suspects were arrested in the June 12 killing of Toto Rano.

Relatives of the victim told police that the two men entered the home while Rano was sleeping, Kaselehlie Press reported.

Attackers allegedly used a machete and sharpened rebar arrows fired by a slingshot, the publication reported.

After stabbing the victim several times inside his home, they dragged Rano outside and continued their attack, severing an arm, cutting off his fingers, and beheading him, the publication reported.

Sources told Kaselehlie Press that Ludwig and Rano had fought earlier on June 12 and that Ludwig lost the fight.