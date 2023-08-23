A Guam Police Department officer is accused of aggravated assault in connection to an altercation with two other men late last month.

On Monday, Officer Peter J. Leon Guerrero was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

According to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, Peter J. Leon Guerrero's arrest stems from a July 31 disturbance at a beachside gathering in Tumon.

Upon arrival at the scene, police determined that a physical altercation had taken place involving three men.

One man was taken to a hospital for medical attention, Savella stated, adding that the other two men had left the scene by the time police arrived.

On Monday, Peter J. Leon Guerrero was arrested, along with Jesse Leon Guerrero and Frederico Santiago, both of whom are accused of assault by mutual combat and disorderly conduct.

Savella told local media it took time for arrests to be made due to numerous witnesses having to be located and interviewed, and evidence needing to be confiscated.

After his arrest, Peter J. Leon Guerrero was confined at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility and his case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General.

Charged

On Tuesday afternoon, Peter J. Leon Guerrero was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Santiago and Jesse Leon Guerrero got into an argument that escalated into a scuffle. Family members of both men had already stopped the fight when Peter J. Leon Guerrero "approached the victim from behind and suddenly struck Santiago in the face with his right hand."

The complaint states Peter J. Leon Guerrero and Jesse Leon Guerrero are brothers.

After being hit, Santiago fell to the ground unconscious and suffered injuries to his face, which included a laceration to his chin, a possible broken nose and swelling to his eye.

Jesse Leon Guerrero and Santiago are not facing charges.

Internal Affairs

In Savella's release, she explained GPD would be launching an Internal Affairs investigation into Peter Leon Guerrero at the request of Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio.

"The officer was placed on administrative leave as the Internal Affairs investigation continues," Savella said, sharing a message from Ignacio.

"Chief Ignacio wants to assure the community of our commitment to transparency and accountability. We hold our officers to the highest standards and any alleged misconduct will be thoroughly investigated."

It was not indicated whether Leon Guerrero was on or off duty at the time of the altercation.