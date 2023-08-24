A police officer charged with assault was released from confinement.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peter J. Leon Guerrero, a police officer with the Guam Police Department, was charged with aggravated assault in connection to a July fight in Tumon.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Peter Leon Guerrero allegedly hit a man's face from behind, which caused the man to fall to the ground unconscious. The man suffered injuries to his face, which included a laceration to his chin, a possible broken nose and swelling to his eye.

Peter Leon Guerrero was arrested Monday and confined at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility before he was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Leon Guerrero's first court hearing was Wednesday afternoon. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

According to the Office of the Attorney General's request for pretrial confinement, prosecutors requested Peter Leon Guerrero be held on a cash bail of $5,000 due to being “a danger to the victim.”

Fight at beach

On July 31, GPD responded to a disturbance at a beachside gathering in Tumon. Upon arrival, officers determined a physical altercation involving three men had taken place.

One man was taken to the hospital for medical attention, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, who added the other two men left the scene before police arrived.

About a month later, Peter Leon Guerrero, his brother, Jesse Leon Guerrero, and Frederico Santiago were arrested.

Savella said it took time for arrests to be made due to numerous witnesses having to be located and interviewed and evidence needing to be confiscated.

According to court documents, Jesse Leon Guerrero and Santiago got into an argument that escalated into a scuffle before family members stopped the fight. Peter Leon Guerrero allegedly assaulted Santiago.

As a result of Peter Leon Guerrero's arrest and charging, GPD stated it would be launching an Internal Affairs investigation and that Peter Leon Guerrero would be placed on administrative leave.

Internal investigations go on for 90 days, Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post.