A former Guam resident, Tiffany Victoria Enriquez, was one of two Honolulu Police Department officers fatally shot on Sunday morning, in what Honolulu officials called a "senseless and selfish act."

The police officer working alongside Enriquez was a nine-year veteran of the force, Officer Kaulike Kalama.

Tiffany Victoria Bilon graduated from Simon Sanchez High School in 1999 and later married John Andrew Enriquez. She had served as a police officer in Hawaii for seven years.

Former Guam resident and fellow Simon Sanchez High graduate Jennifer Borja Johnson could barely express her sorrow. As teenagers, she worked with Enriquez at Paradise Fitness in 1998 and both moved to Hawaii in mid-2000.

She described Enriquez as a vibrant person who always lit up the room.

"She was just vibrant, very loving and caring individual," Johnson said during a brief interview.

Johnson said their families were close, and their children go to school together.

The last conversation she had with Enriquez, she said, was a couple of weeks ago, about their daughters' graduation and how they're growing up so fast.

"She's just gone too soon," Johnson said while fighting back tears. "I can't talk right now. I can't. I can't. It’s hard to talk about her right now."

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, during a press conference, said both officers were parents and they were the first Honolulu police officers to die in the line of duty since 2012.

Jerry J. Hanel, 69, has been identified as the suspect of the killing of the two officers and the stabbing of a woman.

Hanel allegedly stabbed his landlord about 9:30 a.m., shot the responding officers and then set fire to the home on Hibiscus Drive, Hawaii News Now and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Homeowner Lois Cain was trying to evict Hanel when he became violent and stabbed her, Hawaii media reported.

The blaze spread to at least four other homes and at least one police car, according to Hawaii News Now and the Star-Advertiser. Hanel is believed to have died in the fire, the newspapers reported.

Jonathan Burge, a lawyer who has represented Hanel in several disputes with neighbors, told the Associated Press that he did not consider Hanel violent but that "he's kind of a quirky guy and had problems." Hanel thought that the government was listening in on his phone, Burge said. Burge told the AP that Hanel did handyman work at Cain's house in exchange for living there rent-free but that they had a disagreement when Hanel's dog died and Cain would not let him get another one.