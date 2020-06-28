The Guam Police Department on Saturday was made aware, through contact tracing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, that a police officer assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

"The officer is in self-quarantine at home," the GPD spokesman stated.

"The Guam Police Department is working alongside DPHSS with their contact tracing with officers who may have been exposed."

The Dededo Precinct Command remains open to the community, Tapao said, and officers "will still respond to calls and entertain complaints."