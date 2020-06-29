The Guam Police Department on Saturday was made aware, through contact tracing by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, that a police officer assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

"The officer is in self-quarantine at home," the GPD spokesman stated.

"The Guam Police Department is working alongside DPHSS with their contact tracing with officers who may have been exposed."

The Dededo Precinct Command remains open to the community, Tapao said, and officers "will still respond to calls and entertain complaints."

0 positives on Sunday

There were no positive cases following a day of testing for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Public Health tested 227 individuals for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center end-of-day report.

Results include 59 samples from COVID-19 drive-thru testing held on Thursday at the St. Francis Church parking lot in Yona.

To date, there have been a total of ​248​ confirmed cases of COVID-19 with ​five​ deaths, ​179 released from isolation and ​64 ​active cases. Of those cases, ​206​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​.