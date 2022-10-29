Police officers promote road safety to students

Tiyan High School students were educated on the importance of driving safely by members of the Guam Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, GPD, in collaboration with the Office of Highway Safety, presented information on the potential dangers of failing to follow safe driving practices.

Students heard primarily from Officer Morgan Reyes, who spoke about distracted driving and driving while impaired. At the same time, other GPD personnel present had students participate in simulations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of the simulations involved students wearing goggles and attempting to complete a sobriety test, which includes walking in a straight line.

Officer Reyes then explained how each concrete pole on Guam's roads can be deadly if drivers are distracted for even one second.

"From pole to pole is about 100 feet, so imagine that you're looking at your phone for one second, you're driving 35 miles per hour. ... How many feet do you think you're going to travel in a second?" Reyes asked the students.

"You go about half that distance," Reyes said.

In addition, Reyes used the Tiyan basketball court, which is 94 feet in length, to further illustrate the importance of safe driving to the group of students.

"Imagine if I was driving, I was looking down at my phone one second, I could take out this whole group of people," Reyes added.