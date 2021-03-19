One of the four Guam police officers who fired what the Guam attorney general's office characterized as "excessive" shots at a Tamuning man and his wife who were in a parked car last year will not be charged with a crime.

The Guam attorney general's office presented a case before a Superior Court grand jury against the officer who fired the most shots – 31 out of 45 total.

But the grand jury didn't find probable cause for charges against the officer who fired the most shots to move forward.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho and Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan this afternoon confirmed they submitted a case before the grand jury.

"We presented to a grand jury a case against the officer who fired the most shots that night. After all the facts were presented to grand jury, (they) found that the officers' actions were justified and there was no probable cause that a criminal act was committed," Camacho said.

The shots killed Xavier Tedtaotao and injured his wife, Viki Ann Tedtaotao, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, according to Xavier Tedtaotao's family.

The AG's office conducted independent interviews with all the witnesses at the scene, reviewed available ballistics reports, viewed hospital notes and presented all that information to the jury, O'Mallan said.

On Nov. 3, 2020, which was election night on Guam, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment along Bonito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio previously stated the driver accelerated and struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire, according to Post files.

The mother of Xavier Tedtaotao, Carol Anderson, expressed outrage.

'They murdered my son'

"There's no justice, man. There's no (expletive) justice. They murdered my son. Thirty-one rounds! Did all of those rounds hit my son? Who does that? Who does that?" Anderson asked.

"I really don't how they can do that. How they can do that ... You're telling me that one officer will be exonerated, they're all going to be exonerated. Thirty-one shots?"

While the police have said the car that the Tedtaotao couple used was reported stolen, Anderson refuted that claim.

To the police officers who fired the shots, Anderson said, they "have to live with it."

"If they have children and their children grow up and something happens to them, I'm not wishing it upon them. I would not wish that on anyone. They have to live with it. They have to live with murdering someone. My son didn't do anything. he was parked there. He was just parked there. That car was not stolen. if they did their investigation, they didn't do their investigation right. That car was not stolen."

Viki Ann Tedtaotao survived the immediate aftermath of the shooting but eventually passed away.

"She was bleeding out from all those gunshot wounds. She never stopped bleeding. And we're still not going to get, no, we're not going to see any justice are we?" Anderson said.

Anderson said he misses her son. "I miss you boy. We love and miss you. We will not stop until we get justice."

Xavider Tedtaotao was convicted of robbing a tourist in 2017 and in May last year was arrested in the alleged theft of a vehicle at the Kmart parking lot.