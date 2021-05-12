Police: Pedestrian was drunk

A 23-year-old man who was killed after being hit by a car along Route 10 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway in Mangilao earlier this year was apparently drunk.

The pedestrian, identified as Francis Kintin, had ethanol in his urine and blood, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Investigators found that Kintin was not at a crosswalk on the evening of Feb. 6 and caused the crash.

The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. According to Post files, police said a gray Toyota RAV4 was on the the inner northbound lane by the entrance to Leyang Street, Barrigada, when it hit the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

The man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam where he was later pronounced dead by attending physicians.

An autopsy report stated that his cause of death was due to multiple trauma and the manner of death to be motor vehicle crash, police said.