Police persuade distraught mom to get off cliff's edge

An hourslong negotiation resulted in police convincing a distraught mother to get to safety and away from the cliff's ledge at Two Lovers Point in Upper Tumon on Sunday morning.

The woman was seen, with her child, entering the Two Lovers Point area, which has a 400-foot cliff drop to the crashing waves below, around 6:45 a.m.

Crisis negotiators were able to get the mother to hand over her child. The child was taken to Guam Regional Medical City to be medically assessed. The status of the child was not known.

Police have not given an update on the child as of press time.

Investigators confirmed that the unidentified woman displayed suicidal tendencies, according to a press release from the Guam Police Department.

Police said it took several hours before authorities were able to successfully talk the mother away from the ledge. She was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

GPD’s Crisis Negotiating Team, Special Operations Division, Criminal Investigation Section, Special Enforcement Amphibious Section, and various units of the Guam Fire Department responded to the scene.

GPD is investigating the case.