Police provide scant details on officer-involved crash

At least one Guam Police Department officer is under investigation after an officer-involved car crash in East Hagåtña on Wednesday morning.

It happened along Marine Corps Drive near the Route 8 intersection.

Images of the crash circulated on social media showing an official GPD vehicle that landed on the raised median in front of the Feathers N Fins pet store.

There was no word of any injuries at this time.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao was unable to provide information about the crash.

“Official vehicle crashes are investigated by Highway Patrol, as findings are forwarded to Internal Affairs,” Tapao said.

It’s unclear if the officer involved was responding to a call at the time of the crash. Tapao has not yet confirmed if the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

There were several officers and at least three police vehicles that responded to the crash.