One man is dead after a reported shooting at a residence in Agana Heights on Tuesday afternoon and police are questioning a "person of interest."

There's no indication at this time whether another person of interest is involved, according to the Guam Police Department.

Officers with the GPD Central Precinct Command received a call around 2:30 p.m. They were seen conducting an investigation at a residence along Tutujan Drive.

“They made a check at a home and discovered a lifeless male,” said GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The victim is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

Investigators have one possible suspect in custody.

“We have a person of interest that is being interviewed by our Criminal Investigation Division,” he said.

For now, the case is classified as a death investigation, Tapao said.

A pathologist will determine the cause of death after an autopsy, and the case's classification can change based on that finding.

Quiet neighborhood

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said the shooting came as a surprise because the residential area has been known to be a quiet part of the village. Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez's residence is about 200 yards away.

The mayor said he had no information on the shooting.

The house where police conducted the investigation is a rental property and the renter had not registered with the mayor's office, he said.

McDonald said the owner of the property does not live in the area.

The village has close to 4,000 residents.