Seven grams of methamphetamine, glass smoking pipes, cash and a gun were found during a police raid executed at a Barrigada home in August 2021, court documents state.

Police and deputy court marshals had a warrant for a drug fugitive when they found the items, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he sold the drugs and owned the firearm.

Prison records state the suspect was held at the Department of Corrections for one month on the warrant before he was released from custody.

A second raid was executed at the suspect’s home in December 2021, where authorities reported having found baggies with meth, documents state.

Segundo Aguero Sablan, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Sablan was arrested in 2017 on drug possession charges and twice in 2020 on charges of terrorizing and family violence, as well as forgery and fraud, prison records state.