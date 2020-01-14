Investigators have the passports of the man and woman whose bodies were pulled from one of the lakes at the Guam International Country Club in Dededo last Friday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

However, police are not yet ready to release their identities until they first speak with the victims' family members.

Their nationality or nationalities are not being released at this time.

The incident occurred just hours after the pair had registered as guests at the golf course.

The case was classified as a drowning, but authorities have yet to determine or say how the incident occurred.

Staff at the golf course declined to comment.

Tapao said investigators are also waiting for an autopsy to be performed on the two to determine their exact cause of death.

An autopsy will be performed, said Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Guam attorney general's office. Guam hasn't had a medical examiner on staff since the retirement of Dr. Aurelio Espinola a year ago.

The AG's office has been trying to recruit a permanent replacement for Espinola.

A Saipan doctor has been conducting autopsies on Guam but if a forensic pathologist is required Guam does hire a medical examiner from Hawaii on a temporary basis.