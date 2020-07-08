A death investigation into the killing of Kunai Kiosi has been reclassified as a homicide following an autopsy.

The cause of death for Kiosi was determined to be a blunt impact to the head, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The 29-year-old man was discovered lifeless and unresponsive on Marine Corps Drive on May 31. Tapao said the case is now considered a homicide because of the manner of death described in the autopsy, which was completed on July 5.

Kiosi moved to Guam in November 2019.

Tapao did not say whether there are any suspects in the case.