Police recruits begin training amid pandemic

The eleventh cycle of the Guam Police Department has finally kicked off, as the new recruits have been delayed in getting to work for the past five months.

"We have 23 recruits that are on board and that we are processing in right now," said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

GPD currently has about 300 personnel on the force.

The first day of training for the recruits started on Friday, he said.

"They will be preparing them for the cycle, which starts with the Guam Community College sometime in late October. This bunch of recruits were actually processed through the Department of Administration before the pandemic. We were going through the interview, background check, polygraph and psychological evaluation process," Ignacio said, as COVID has posed some challenges. "We just stopped the recruitment process and went back to look at our strategy to see how we can be able to recruit safely."

In-person polygraph examinations eventually started back up, but the police chief said there are other safety procedures they need to follow to keep the recruits and the instructors safe.

Classroom training, physical fitness

"One of the challenges we had in discussing with GCC – and I would like to thank Dr. Mary Okada, Pete Roberto and Joe Munoz for working with us and understanding – there is a lot of different dynamics in dealing with the training program and the pandemic," he said, adding GPD was unable to have the recruits complete their academic learning virtually.

"We had to figure out the approach to bear in mind the needs of GCC and GPD. They wanted to do distance learning online, but I needed to keep these guys together in a group because they are a training cycle, but most importantly they are employees of GPD when they are taking the course. So, I couldn't have them at home, a restaurant, library or anywhere else taking a class."

Recruits will now be physically monitored during their classroom training at the Hakubotan building in Tamuning.

The physical fitness portion of the training is another issue GPD will need to tackle when the time comes.

"We anticipate by then we should be able to hold the classes, like self-defense. I think we are tracking a vaccine maybe by the end of the year or early next year," he said. "For now, we don't have these formations and if we do we take into consideration the distancing. So it would be a big formation with people standing 6 feet apart. We need to get more police officers out in the community."

'We stand ready'

The cost of hiring the new recruits, which includes expenses for personnel costs, uniforms and equipment, are part of the fiscal year 2019 budget and totals about $1 million.

"GPD is always here and we stand ready to serve, whatever the needs," he said. "Even through this pandemic we must keep in mind the bigger picture, and we still move forward with recruiting and bringing a peace of mind to the community."

During the pandemic, a total of nine GPD officers contracted the virus, but Ignacio confirms they've since recovered and returned to work.