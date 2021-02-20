Randy Chaco Nauta Jr. was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections after he was arrested on allegations of murder and assault.

The Guam Police Department, on Friday, issued a wanted flyer, seeking assistance from the community in locating the 34-year-old Nauta. He was later apprehended by police in the Agat area, police stated on Saturday.

He was arrested on the following allegations:

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• Attempted Murder

• Aggravated Assault

• Possession of a Firearms Without a Valid Identification

• Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony and

• Reckless Conduct

'Blast him, par'

Police from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a reported shooting incident on Feb. 16 at San Francisco Street in Agat. As a result of the incident, a 34-year- old man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and care.

This case was assumed by GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives assigned to the investigation later learned the identity of the two male suspects responsible for the shooting incident and issued an All-Points Bulletin.

On Feb. 17, one of the male suspects, later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Vincent Ignacio, self-surrendered to police authorities. He was later arrested by detectives.

Court documents in the arrest of co-defendant Anthony Ignacio state that Nauta Jr. fired a sawed-off shotgun at Jesse Quidachay. Ignacio allegedly told Nauta to “blast him, par,” according to the prosecution in court documents.

The two men went to handle a dispute with the victim. After witnesses heard yelling, witnesses heard a gunshot.

The victim sustained a 3-inch gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen and hand. He is in stable condition.

Nauta Jr. was last seen leaving the scene of the crime on San Francisco Street, Agat in a purple Suzuki Jimmy Jeep. Earlier on Friday, police said the vehicle has been located and Nauta may have fled Agat on foot.

Nauta has arrest records dating back to 2005, when he was booked and released on charges of rioting, reckless conduct and guilt established by complicity.

Over the years, Nauta continued to have run-ins with the law picking up additional misdemeanor and felony charges related to drug possession, terrorizing, aggravated assault, possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, family violence and burglary.

For the assault-related offenses, he was charged in at least three separate cases.

Department of Corrections records state that Nauta was released from confinement in November 2020, for a case involving family violence and disorderly conduct.

Ignacio has been charged with attempted murder.

Nauta’s case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, police stated.