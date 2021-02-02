Police respond to 'disturbance' at Tumon bar

Police officers were called to the Joy Luck Club in Tumon for a "disturbance" over the weekend.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said Monday a citation was issued to the bar for alleged violation of the governor's executive order.

Bars and taverns remain closed as part of the governor's order to restrict certain businesses from operating in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guam Visitors Bureau has asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to allow bars to reopen on the condition that they follow safeguards to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

"The activities in bars and nightclubs are inherently interactive and, combined with alcohol, lends itself to letting our guard down," the governor's office has previously stated.