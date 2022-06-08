A man accused of trying to break into a building in Tamuning on Monday night was arrested after an officer with the Guam Police Department allegedly found drugs in his possession.

Kein Masawa, 31, was charged with illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police received a report of a man trying to break into the old Guam Poly Clinic in Tamuning but did not find anyone in the building.

Officers spotted a man nearby who fit the description of the suspect in the reported break-in.

Authorities searched Masawa and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine, the prosecution in court documents state.