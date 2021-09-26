Police response tops list of concerns in family violence cases

Family violence consistently ranks as one of the highest number of offenses charged on Guam. According to the 2020 annual report from the Judiciary of Guam, family violence was the top offense charged overall in 2020 and 2019 based on three-year trends.

There is a larger network of organizations dedicated to helping victims remove themselves from abusive relationships or situations, but for many, the Guam Police Department and its Domestic Assault Response Team are often the first line in the sand.

It's a difficult issue that comes with its share of criticism, top among them is the delayed response by police officers that some advocates say they've seen.

DART's involvement often begins at the patrol level with a preliminary investigation by responding officers, according to Officer Angel Santos IV, a DART detective.

"In the event that there are things that are lacking ... that need to be done that patrol can't handle at their level, and the suspect in the respective case has not been addressed, they'll forward it up to DART and we'll look at the investigation see what needs to be done," Santos said.

A responding officer may have to tend to more urgent calls while handling a domestic violence complaint. If the suspect isn't an immediate threat, if they fled, for example, and the victim is not in immediate need of services, the responding officer will complete the investigation on their end and later forward the case to DART detectives for follow up.

"As you can imagine, the gamut of things (patrol officers) have to run through ... what ends up happening is they end up calling us and giving us details about their investigation and whether or not their supervisor and my supervisor would deem it necessary for us to go out there and take the investigation from them," Santos said.

Safety is the primary concern

The primary concern is the safety of the victim, and that's the immediate information he'll try to obtain from responding officers, Santos said.

DART detectives work hand in hand with victim advocates to obtain case information and apply that to their specific fields, whether that be the investigation or victim advocacy, according to Santos.

Victim assistance is the purview of DART Supervisor Tiffany Paulino, one of two advocates in the department.

"We come into play in terms of coordinating primary services, emergency services," Paulino said. "First and foremost if they need emergency placement ... and then after that coordinating for a protective order. For example, if there's a follow-up investigation that needs to take place, which can take up to a few days."

'Closed door crimes'

Paulino and Santos spoke to The Guam Daily Post in the GPD soft room - a space decorated with a colorful mishmash of toys, video games, bright paint and other decorations intended to help put victims and their children at ease as they speak with officials.

Advocates also facilitate communication between detectives and victims, such as notifying the victim of a suspect's arrest, as they are often hesitant to speak directly with police officers "because of the uniform, just the whole dynamic," Paulino said.

As may be imagined, there are a number of challenges associated with family violence cases because of the complexity and dynamics at play. A victim might initially want to pursue charges but decline the next day and prove difficult to reach thereafter, according to Paulino.

"It comes down to, 'Oh, he's the father of my kids.' 'He's the bread winner.' 'I don't want to get him in trouble,'" she said. At that point, advocates explain that the case must continue per law and inform the victim that they can still contact them if the situation changes, Paulino said.

Guam family violence law mandates arrest and confinement in suspected cases.

Called "closed door crimes," the control exerted over victims in these cases, or dependence the victim may have on their abuser, can make it difficult for them to come forward or separate themselves. So the pro-arrest policy grants time to get them in a safe place and work things out, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Santos said people tend to look at crime straightforward with a clear-cut "good guy" and "bad guy."

"But if you consider ... we all have our own issues, our own family dynamics. When you don't take that into consideration, then I can see the frustration with people looking at the department saying we're not doing anything," he said. "But a lot of times, these victims, after they've had that heat of the moment, that initially driving passion to pursue their rights, they go home, they have time to reflect, they wind down. ... What ends up happening is they have a change of heart. And then they're no longer cooperative. They don't want us to go after the bad guy."

Santos said they often find themselves "stuck" in that situation but the job remains for investigators and advocates, whom he said have been relentless in offering necessary services to victims.

However, as Santos implied, GPD is no stranger to criticism.

Police response

While the Alee Women's Shelter works closely with DART to assist clients, program manager Leinani Nahalowa'a did levy some concerns about police responses to calls. In one case, a man continued to harass a woman and her children after his release from prison, according to Nahalowa'a.

"And she would make multiple phone calls to both the (attorney general's) office and the Guam Police Department. And sometimes they come out, sometimes they don't," she said.

Nahalowa'a said she called the chief of police about another matter about a month and a half ago and was told to contact the supervisor at the relevant precinct. This incident involved an officer who arrived at the scene and determined that because there was no physical contact, they could not do anything, which Nahalowa'a said left her flabbergasted.

"Why are you waiting for somebody to get hit or killed for you to do something? This person is saying that they need help," she said. Nahalowa'a said she contacted the precinct supervisor who told her they would do an internal investigation, but she doesn't know what happened afterward.

Nahalowa'a said many women have told her they've lost trust in the police.

When GPD receives a call, a unit will be dispatched to the scene and will determine the nature of the case, according to Tapao.

"They look for signs, they look for trauma, just the different aspects. Should it fulfill the elements of domestic violence, a report will be generated as required by law," he said, adding that GPD management holds each supervisor and commander accountable for their actions.

Police continue to refine technique

The Guam Daily Post did not have detailed specifics of the cases Nahalowa'a described, and Tapao said they can't explain why a specific complaint may not have been taken, but he wanted to assure the community that officers and detectives are well versed in understanding the elements of a crime.

"I don't think it's fair to expound as to why the officer or why a case was not entertained. ... We don't know the full scenario," Tapao said. "But rest assured, our officers at every patrol level, it starts in the academy, it's reiterated through briefings, we bring our advocates out. We have to give (victims) a booklet whenever there's a case of domestic violence so that we empower our victims from the onset ... Because we recognize that domestic violence is the No. 1 crime committed here on island, being versed in that, I think our officers are prudent and capable enough to determine that a crime has been committed."

Santos noted that the police chief was right to recommend calling a shift supervisor, as they should know about the situation and have the experience to determine what actions need to take place, noting that he leaned on his supervisors at times to asses potential family violence cases during the early days of his career.

And while he also believes generalizations about police responses are unfair, Santos said he understands aggravations with the system, as it is, isn't perfect.

"I apologize it isn't perfect, but like Sgt. Paul said, I am completely confident that from the patrol level, to the advocate, to the detective, to the chief, we're all absolutely concerned with ensuring that we provide the necessary services to a victim to ensure their safety and their healing," he said.

Both Santos and Tapao suggested that victims contact GPD and DART again to reestablish communication and build trust in the police.

When asked how the concerns she described might be addressed, Nahalowa'a said she was certain she wasn't the first person to bring up these concerns, and that there is a coalition in place and there have been meetings to address issues.

"I think people just need to see this as a very serious matter. That when you're called to respond, people don't call just because they're trying to fabricate a story or whatever. They're really in need of some kind of assistance," she said.

Victims' rights

Nahalowa'a said part of the issue is also following through on cases. Victims have a right to be notified of a change in release status for perpetrators, but that doesn't always happen, according Nahalowa'a. That means victims sometimes don't have time to prepare and reach out to their support systems, she said.

The Office of the Attorney General has this notification duty, as do other entities, according to OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

However, the OAG runs into difficulty contacting victims if they are not aware of them moving to Alee Shelter, or don't have solid contact information, she said.

"I'd also point out that we do attempt victim contact in every case at the beginning. They are asked for their input and informed of the outcome of the magistrate's hearing. I note that we need current information in order to continue victim contact and issues like running out of minutes, or changing addresses, or relocating, etc. are all issues we face when trying to fulfill our duties," Charfauros said.

To remain in contact and be notified of a change in release status, Charfauros also suggested attending court hearings, calling the attorney general's office and signing up for Victim Information Notification Everyday, which is a confidential online portal that gives victims a choice on how and when to receive notifications about local criminal cases.