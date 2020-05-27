Police officers investigating a vehicle theft case stumbled upon four starving children – ages 1 to 6 – living in a cluster of cargo containers littered with feces and without running water, according to court documents made public Tuesday.

The children have been taken into the care of Child Protective Services but not before police officers bought food, soap and diapers for the children and served them food at the police precinct. An officer’s family member also donated clothing before the children were handed over to CPS.

The children's squalid living conditions were discovered Sunday and have led to the arrest of a couple who were named in court documents as Shane Anthony Peredo Borja, 31, and Mellary Rae Charfauros, 26. Each was charged with four counts of child abuse and four counts of failure to provide. Both charges were filed as misdemeanors.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Guam Police Department officers stopped a vehicle in connection with a theft of motor vehicle complaint. The car stopped at a residential location in Yona.

A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Charfauros, reported to police that she resides at the residence which is made of shipping containers, "in a dilapidated state," court documents state. A mattress supported by bricks was found inside the residence.

"The reporting officer specifically commented that he could see and smell trash and human waste inside the containers and that there did not appear to be any running water or clean water at the location," a declaration signed by Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown states.

Officers then spotted the children, ages 1, 2, 3 and 6, inside the home. The skin and clothing on the three youngest were heavily soiled and their hands and feet were covered in black dirt, a court document states.

One child allegedly told police they had not eaten that entire day.

Charfauros admitted there was no food in the home, the court document states.

Officers later located Borja. Both admitted the living conditions were not suitable for children, documents state.

Charfauros admitted to using drugs including Percocet and marijuana, while authorities noted Borja had been arrested in 2014 in a case that alleged illegal drug possession, documents state.