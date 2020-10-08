Police say 7-year-old boy found safe

Seven-year-old James Castro has been located and is safe.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed early Thursday morning that the boy has been found.

Authorities have yet to release any additional information at this time.

A number of people had reached out to his father, David Castro after his story was published in The Guam Daily Post this week, about how he and his son, James, were displaced from the government's emergency homeless shelter in Maite, and were living in a truck for nearly two weeks.

He said on Tuesday, a woman he did not know approached him and agreed to care for his son. Castro said it happened so fast that he didn’t recall the woman’s name or get her contact information.

On Wednesday, Castro was allowed back into the rented government homeless shelter at the Global Dorm and pleaded for his son’s safe return.

There's no word yet if James has been reunited with his father.