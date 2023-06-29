A woman was charged with unsworn falsification after allegedly staging a video of a man groping her and reporting it to police.

In November 2022, Bernie Ann Sanchez Taitingfong, 47, filed a police complaint alleging that a man known to her had grabbed her breasts, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

During the investigation, the woman showed an officer a video of what allegedly happened. While watching it, the officer became suspicious the video appeared to have been staged.

The officer spoke with the man in the video, who said he was surprised Taitingfong was filing a complaint because they had been "romantically involved," according to the complaint.

Once the officer presented the information to Taitingfong, she admitted the video was staged and "that she lied in her written statement to police in an attempt to coerce her relative into giving her money," the complaint stated.

Taitingfong was charged with unsworn falsification as a misdemeanor and faces up to a year in prison.

She was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond after her first court hearing Saturday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.