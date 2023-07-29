Police: Search continues for man last seen in 2020

The Guam Police Department is continuing its search for a man who was last seen almost three years ago.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella reissued a missing person flyer for Manuel Enriquez Santos to media partners at the request of detectives on the case.

The flyer previously was published by The Guam Daily Post in March 2022. It states Santos, also known as "Manny," a 26-year-old man formerly from Dededo, was last seen at Pacific Gardens in Dededo in November 2020.

Santos is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with a medium complexion.

Police are seeking the public's assistance for any information regarding the disappearance of Santos. Call detectives of the Criminal Investigation Section or Police Dispatch at 671-475-8473.

Another man located

On Thursday, Savella also issued a flyer for a man last seen over the weekend. He was located Friday morning.

According to the notice, Christopher Tomas Quitugua was seen leaving his residence on foot in Yigo around noon July 22.

On Friday morning, Savella confirmed Quitugua had been located at 7:30 a.m.

"He is well and with his family," Savella said.