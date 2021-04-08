Police search for 2 men who beat then stole from game room security guard

Police and Guam Crime Stoppers are asking the community for help in finding two men who beat then stole keys and a cell phone from a security guard working at 88 Leisure Game Room in Maite.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on April 6, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“An unknown man entered the establishment and began assaulting a security guard within the building. During the course of the attack, a second man entered and joined in the attack on the security guard,” Tapao stated.

“Both men quickly (left) the establishment taking the security guard's keys and cellphone,” Tapao stated.

The security guard was treated by Guam Fire Department medics.

Video surveillance captured a possible vehicle used by the suspects which was described as a white sedan with a black hood.

The men were described as both standing between 5'5" - 5'5" in height, with black hair and both having dark complexion. The first suspect was wearing a black sweater and gray shorts. The second suspect wearing a gray shirt with black shorts.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community to find the men who beat and stole from the security guard.

Anyone who may have Information that can aid in the investigation is encouraged to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All tip Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the Information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.