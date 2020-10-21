Police search for clues, revisit scene of fatal Route 16 crash

Officers with the Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division went back to the scene of a vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Route 16 in Harmon a few hours after the crash that claimed one person's life.

Details were scarce, but the investigators were seen at the site just past 8 p.m. on a rainy night, setting up floodlights and establishing a perimeter using their police cars with lights flashing.

A man who lives in the area, Tony Lumbres, said the crash occurred a little past 5 p.m.

There was "a loud bang," he said, which led residents in the neighborhood to check out what just happened.

He said police arrived soon after the crash.

The crash involved a vehicle that slammed against a power pole. The make and model of the car were not known.

The identity of the crash victim and whether the fatality was the driver or a passenger was also not known by press time.

Lumbres said he saw a female adult passenger and a young child in the back of the vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Officers are looking into whether another vehicle might have been involved.

The crash occurred near the entrance to Fort Juan Muna, stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao just before 8 p.m.

The car's front license plate holder left an imprint on the pole.

There were no other details available as of the time of publication.

