Police search for man accused of sexual assault

A 20-year-old man is wanted in connection to a criminal sexual conduct complaint.

Guam police are asking the community to help them find Dustin Shane Tedtaotao.

He is wanted for questioning by police for an ongoing assault, criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful restraint complaint.

Tedtaotao was last seen wearing a black Billabong shirt and dark blue or gray shorts.

His last known location was on route 2 by Umang street in Agat.

“It is unknown if Mr. Tedtaotao is armed, however he should not be approached and is believed to be avoiding authorities,” according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.