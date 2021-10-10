Authorities are seeking information on two men who seem to have staged an argument in the middle of the road in Yigo, only to attack, and then steal from, the driver of a car that had been following them.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command, on Sept. 29, took a robbery complaint that occurred on the roadway of Chalan Mataguac in Yigo.

According to preliminary Guam Police Department reports, sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the victim was driving down Chalan Mataguac, in Yigo, directly behind an old model black Nissan Sentra.

The vehicle came to an abrupt stop. Two men were noted to have exited the Sentra and appeared to be engaged in a verbal disturbance.

The victim then noted one of the male occupants ran towards his vehicle while brandishing an unknown object, while the other male began throwing rocks towards the victim's car.

One of the individual then reached into his car and grabbed an unknown amount of money within his car. The suspects then fled in the black Sentra.

The victim wasn't physically harmed. The individuals were only described as possibly being local.

