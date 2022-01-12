Police search for suspect in drive-thru hit-n-run

Investigators with the Guam Police Department are looking for a man who lost control of a pickup truck before crashing into another vehicle in the drive-thru of the KFC restaurant in Macheche, Dededo on Sunday.

“The operator lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and collided with the vehicle in the drive thru,” said GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests, as the search is underway for the driver who fled the scene on foot.

Savella said the crash is under investigation.

On Sunday, Jay San Nicolas was getting lunch with his children when a pickup suddenly collided head-on with his vehicle as they were about to leave the drive-thru.

He had spotted the truck being towed by another car just moments before, near Ysengsong Road, unaware of what was about to occur.

“The truck hits the center island and next thing you know it came straight at us,” San Nicolas said. “The kids were looking at it like, wow. Then I told the kids to hold on and boom, he flew over the parking median and right into us.”

The blue Nissan pickup that hit him was being towed by what appeared to be a late 2000 model blue Santa Fe or Tucson. The driver in that car didn’t turn back to check on the man he was towing.

San Nicolas tried to talk to the driver following the crash, but he took off.

The unidentified driver was described as being about 5 feet 10 inches with a thin build, dark complexion, possibly local and in his late 40s to early 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to GPD at 671-472-8911 or the Dededo precinct at 671-632-9808 or 671-632-9811.