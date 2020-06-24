Two police officers were injured when a vehicle struck a police cruiser in the parking lot of the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana on Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said police launched an aggravated assault investigation into the incident.

The suspect vehicle allegedly struck the cruiser and fled leaving the officers with minor injuries. Both officers were treated at the scene.

A damaged stop sign was seen on the ground near the police cruiser.

“We are working to locate a possible person of interest,” said Tapao. “A person of interest has been identified and we are working to locate the individual.”

He said police are also trying to figure out what triggered the incident that happened around 10:18 a.m..

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division was activated to conduct a crash investigation as they are required to investigate all incidents involving police vehicles.

Criminal Investigation Division agents were activated to assist with the investigation to locate the suspect.

The northbound lane on Route 4 will be closed during the investigation.