The Guam Police Department is looking for a man who lost control of a blue Nissan pickup truck before crashing into another vehicle in the drive-thru of the KFC restaurant in Macheche, Dededo on Dec. 9.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

The blue Nissan pickup was being towed by what appeared to be a late 2000 model blue Santa Fe or Tucson. The driver in that car didn’t turn back to check on the man he was towing.

The unidentified driver was described as being about 5 feet 10 inches with a thin build, dark complexion, possibly local and in his late 40s to early 50s.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Anyone with information is asked to GPD at 671-472-8911 or the Dededo precinct at 671-632-9808 or 671-632-9811.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.