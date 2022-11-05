Police search for suspects in assault caught in viral video

Police are searching for several individuals seen in a viral video fighting near a homeless encampment in Dededo.

Four people were caught on video fighting and using several objects to hit each other near the three-way intersection across from the Micronesia Mall.

The video initially starts with what appears to be a woman and a man in a black sweatshirt getting into an altercation before another man choked the first man and tackled him to the ground.

The woman then used a long white object and a third man used what appears to be a skateboard to hit the man in the black sweatshirt.

The video appears to have been taken from across the street of a homeless encampment near the entrance to Two Lovers' Point, located close to a gas station.

Aggravated assault

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post the incident is believed to have occurred on Thursday, when GPD received a complaint and responded.

Ignacio alleged the crime of aggravated assault was seen in the video.

He said officers attempted to find the individuals at the location Thursday and Friday, but they could not be located.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares also was aware of the video when she was reached for comment by the Post.

"These people need to be removed," she said, before saying organizations such as the Office of Homelessness and Poverty Prevention, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Homeless Coalition have visited them.

Savares, however, said she was not sure if the individuals' applications for assistance had been processed.