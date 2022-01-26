Police search for victim’s family in Yigo death

Investigators have yet to locate the family of a man who was found dead Sunday in Yigo.

The Guam Police Department will not be able to confirm the victim's identity until next of kin is found and notified, officials have said.

Authorities had no new details into the investigation more than 48 hours after officers responded Sunday morning to a call of a man found unresponsive at a ranch along Chalan Emsley.

First responders initially got the call that it was believed the man took his own life. However, GPD's Criminal Investigation Section got involved after detectives took a closer look at the man's injuries and suspected foul play. An autopsy on the victim has not been scheduled.

Authorities remain quiet on the ongoing death investigation.

There's also no word whether police have any potential suspects.