The Guam Police Department continued their search for a 59-year-old man who was reported missing.

The Guam Fire Department assisted with the search today at Jonestown.

GPD detectives were able to view surveillance video and met with a possible witness who last saw the missing man whom police identified as Kee Soo Ko. Coupled with the additional information and the discovery of a clothing item that was located along the cliff line of the property, Guam Fire Department’s Search and Rescue were contacted to assist with the search, stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

This case is ongoing, he stated.

