Below is the press release from GPD in full:
MEDIA RELEASE
PR NO: 06052059
Re: GPD Launches Search for Missing Person
Prepared by: Sgt. I Paul S.N. Tapao
On Friday June 5, the Guam Police Department had requested the assistance from the Guam Fire Department relative to the search of a missing persons report.
Preliminary police reports suggest that on Wednesday June 3, a missing persons report had been filed with police regarding the whereabouts of 59-year-old, Kee Soo Ko who was last seen on June 1 at around 11:00pm, at the Summer Tower Condominium in Tamuning. This case has been forwarded to GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
On June 4, detectives conducted the follow-up with the missing persons report and immediately canvassed the last known area where Mr. Ko was seen. Through their efforts, GPD’s Marine Patrol was deployed to conduct a cursory check along the coastline area which resulted with negative findings.
On June 5, detectives continued the follow up and were able to view additional surveillance video and met with a possible witness who last saw Mr. Ko. Coupled with the additional information and the discovery of a clothing item that was located along the cliff line of the property, Guam Fire Department’s Search and Rescue were contacted to assist with the search. This case is ongoing.