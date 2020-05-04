There’s an APB out for a man, whom police believe may be armed, in connection to an “injured person investigation.”

Guam Police Department are looking for a man by the name of John or Juan Faisao Mendiola, age 56, standing 5 feet 9 inches, about 200 pounds, dark complexion, with short, black hair.

He was last seen operating a black Toyota Tacomo crew cab with heavy tint. The year of the vehicle is estimated to be 2005 to 2014.

He was last seen at around 7 a.m. in Barrigada and police believe he is armed with a large-caliber revolver that is silver with a white handle.

Police this morning were at Mongmong to investigate an injured person report. The Mongmong Toto Maite mayor said police told him, the man, who is in his late 40s was shot.