Police searching for culprits in GCC break-in

Guam Community College employees had been prepping the campus bookstore in anticipation of opening it for students on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, when employees arrived that morning around 8 a.m., they opened the bookstore to find the cashier area in disarray, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. Additionally, the culprits damaged the store’s shelving and cabinets. The entire store was covered in solution from the building’s extinguishers.

GCC spokesman John Dela Rosa said there’s no cost estimate of the damage at this time, adding the overall damage wasn’t extensive.

“It is still an unfortunate event and we are hoping the community can help identify the vandals,” he stated. “We have put in place extra security measures.”

The Guam Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying the culprits responsible for the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.